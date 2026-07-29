Akhilesh Yadav targets Centre over Ram Mandir donation theft, paper leaks

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday claimed the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ayodhya Ram temple reflects the BJP government's failure to safeguard public faith, saying the same government cannot be expected to ensure fair examinations.

"The issue is the same. Those who could not protect donation boxes and the offerings made by devotees cannot be expected to prevent paper leaks or stop examinations from being cancelled. Those who can play with people's faith can also play with the future of our youth," Yadav told reporters in Parliament House complex.

On the day, Samajwadi Party MPs held a protest in Parliament House complex, holding placards and raising slogans against the BJP government over the alleged donation theft at the Ram Mandir.

Yadav alleged that the government itself is the "biggest crisis" facing the country right now, and said the situation will not improve unless it is voted out. "The biggest crisis is this government itself. Until this government goes, these problems will continue," he said.