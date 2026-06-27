'People's faith played with': Akilesh Yadav on Ram temple donation scam

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday alleged that public faith had been betrayed amid the ongoing probe into the alleged embezzlement of donations meant for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. He also pledged to develop Ayodhya into an unparalleled spiritual destination if his party returns to power.

Speaking to reporters after attending a wedding in Azamgarh, Yadav termed the alleged theft of temple offerings as condemnable and deeply concerning.

"Ayodhya is a place of faith for followers of the Sanatan tradition, not just within the country but across the world. Since it is a holy city, it holds a deep emotional significance for them," he said, according to a party statement.

Referring to the state government's response, Yadav said, "Following reports of the theft, the government was compelled to bow to pressure and constitute an SIT. However, the fact that the SIT's report was submitted to a specific individual raises questions." The SP president further alleged that "for the BJP, money is the only religion.

People's faith has been played with" and questioned how the chief minister, who frequently visited Ayodhya, could have remained unaware of the alleged theft. He also asked what role the state's intelligence network had played.

Earlier in a post on X, Yadav said, "With devotion and integrity, we take this pledge that, by forming a new government, we shall develop Ayodhya into a peerless and inimitable sacred city, where devotees from across the world will experience the unparalleled essence of true spirituality."