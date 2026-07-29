BJP leaders welcome passage of anti-paper leak Bill in Lok Sabha, Vande Mataram Bill in Rajya Sabha.

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday hailed the passage of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha, describing it as a measure that safeguards the dreams and aspirations of young people by introducing iron-clad provisions and imposing the harshest punishment on those involved in examination paper leaks.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the Bill protects the dreams and aspirations of the youth. "The Bill shields the dreams and aspirations of our youth by laying down iron-clad provisions imposing the harshest punishment on those who are to breach the sanctity of public examinations."

He further said, "The Modi government will spare no one who attempt to imperil the future of our students and will leave no stone unturned to ensure that they face the full wrath of the law".

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also welcomed the passage of the Bill, saying, "Delighted that the LS passed the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill after an extensive debate. This is a significant step forward towards further strengthening the integrity of India’s examination system. Thanks to the MPs and parties that supported the Bill".

Commerce and Industries Minister Piyush Goyal said, "We have built in the toughest safeguards to punish those who try to cheat the system at your expense. Anyone who attempts to compromise the integrity of public examination will face the strictest consequences the law allows".

New interim Education Minister Pralhad Joshi said that the Lok Sabha had passed the Bill, ushering in a stronger legal framework to combat examination malpractices.

BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari also described the passage of the Bill in the Lok Sabha as a historic step towards ensuring the sanctity of public examinations.