Lok Sabha passes anti-paper leak Bill with stricter penalties after heated debate

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed a bill to amend the anti-paper leak law, introducing stricter punishment of up to 10 years' imprisonment and a fine of Rs 50 lakh, amid sloganeering by Opposition parties.

The Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, was introduced in the House by Union Minister Jitendra Singh on July 27, days after large-scale student protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party forced Dharmendra Pradhan to resign as education minister.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Singh said the government had acted swiftly in the NEET paper leak case and that 52 FIRs had been registered since the anti-paper leak law came into force in 2024.

He said the amendment Bill showed that the government was willing to learn from experience, adding that the number of suicides linked to paper leaks had also declined in recent years.

Singh also criticised Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, saying he lacked knowledge of parliamentary norms and the functioning of the government.

Participating in the debate on the Bill, Gandhi accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of authorising the firing on student protesters during the alleged police crackdown.

BJP members demanded an apology and evidence to support the allegations, while Speaker Om Birla later expunged Gandhi's remarks.

The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day shortly after the Bill was passed.