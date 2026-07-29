Pillars of 'Nagpur Education Policy' shaken: Congress targets RSS on NEP anniversary

The Congress on Wednesday targeted the RSS, saying the pillars of the 2020 National Education Policy (NEP), which it dubbed the "Nagpur Education Policy", had been shaken, the National Testing Agency (NTA) had been "discredited", and the education minister who had "forcibly" pushed states to implement it has been "compelled" to resign.

The party's remarks came on the sixth anniversary of the adoption of the National Education Policy on 29 July 2020.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the NEP was neither discussed in Parliament nor approved by the Central Advisory Board of Education.

"Today is the sixth anniversary of the Modi Government's adoption of the NEP - Nagpur Education Policy - on July 29th, 2020. The NEP 2020 was never discussed in Parliament and not cleared by the Central Advisory Board of Education," Ramesh said in a post on X.