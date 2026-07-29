Court summons Uttarakhand minister Ganesh Joshi over disproportionate assets allegations

DEHRADUN: In a development likely to intensify the political debate over government accountability in Uttarakhand, a special vigilance court in Dehradun has issued notice to Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi in connection with allegations of possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Special Judge, Vigilance Establishment, Garhwal Region, and Fifth Additional District and Sessions Judge Anjali Baijwal directed Joshi to appear personally before the court on September 3, 2026, to present his version in the matter.

The order was passed in Case No. 280/2025, Pankaj Singh Kshetri vs Ganesh Joshi. During the hearing on July 25, the court examined the case file and the documents placed before it. Petitioner Pankaj Singh Kshetri was present along with his counsel.

After perusing the material on record, the court observed that it would be just and legally appropriate to provide the respondent with an adequate opportunity to be heard, in accordance with the provisions of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023.

The court consequently issued notice to Joshi and fixed September 3 as the next date of hearing, when the minister has been asked to appear and place his submissions before it.