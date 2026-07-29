Court summons Uttarakhand minister Ganesh Joshi over disproportionate assets allegations

DEHRADUN: In a development likely to intensify the political debate over government accountability in Uttarakhand, a special vigilance court in Dehradun has issued notice to Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi in connection with allegations of possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.
Special Judge, Vigilance Establishment, Garhwal Region, and Fifth Additional District and Sessions Judge Anjali Baijwal directed Joshi to appear personally before the court on September 3, 2026, to present his version in the matter.
The order was passed in Case No. 280/2025, Pankaj Singh Kshetri vs Ganesh Joshi. During the hearing on July 25, the court examined the case file and the documents placed before it. Petitioner Pankaj Singh Kshetri was present along with his counsel.
After perusing the material on record, the court observed that it would be just and legally appropriate to provide the respondent with an adequate opportunity to be heard, in accordance with the provisions of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023.
The court consequently issued notice to Joshi and fixed September 3 as the next date of hearing, when the minister has been asked to appear and place his submissions before it.
The matter was brought before the court by Kshetri, an advocate and spokesperson for the Uttarakhand Congress. He has alleged that Joshi accumulated assets beyond his known sources of income and has sought an impartial judicial inquiry into the matter.
Speaking to The New Indian Express, Kshetri said the allegations raised serious questions about transparency and accountability in the state government.
“We have consistently raised cases of alleged corruption in the state government, both on public platforms and through legal channels,” Kshetri said.
“When a Cabinet minister faces serious allegations of accumulating disproportionate assets, it raises fundamental questions about the functioning and accountability of the government,” he added.
The Congress leader said he would continue pursuing the case through legal means until it reached its logical conclusion and the facts were placed before the public.
Significantly, the court has not expressed any opinion on the merits of the allegations or recorded any finding against the minister at this stage. The notice is intended to give Joshi an opportunity to respond before the court considers the future course of the proceedings.
The September 3 hearing will therefore be crucial, as the court may decide the next legal steps after hearing Joshi’s submissions.