How many times do I have to explain?: MEA Fact Check uses 'South Park' meme to reject claims over J&K, Ladakh

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Fact Check on Wednesday used a viral meme from the American animated show South Park to respond to repeated claims over the status of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Sharing an image featuring the caption, "How many times do I have to explain this to you?", the MEA Fact Check reiterated India's position that the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are integral parts of the country.

The Instagram post said, "On repeated falsehoods being spread about the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, @meaindia be like...", using the meme to highlight what it described as the repeated nature of misinformation.