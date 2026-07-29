How many times do I have to explain?: MEA Fact Check uses 'South Park' meme to reject claims over J&K, Ladakh

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Fact Check on Wednesday used a viral meme from the American animated show South Park to respond to repeated claims over the status of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.
Sharing an image featuring the caption, "How many times do I have to explain this to you?", the MEA Fact Check reiterated India's position that the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are integral parts of the country.
The Instagram post said, "On repeated falsehoods being spread about the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, @meaindia be like...", using the meme to highlight what it described as the repeated nature of misinformation.
The post further stated, "The entire Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, including the areas currently under Pakistan's illegal and forcible occupation, are integral and inalienable parts of India."
It added, "The current cosmetic electoral exercise is nothing but an attempt by Pakistan to camouflage its illegal occupation and hide its grave human rights violations in the region."
Referring to the ongoing unrest in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), the MEA Fact Check said, "As we have stated recently, the ongoing mass protests in PoJK are the direct consequence of Islamabad's decades-long systemic economic exploitation, denial of fundamental rights, and administrative oppression."
The MEA Fact Check also shared the same message on X while responding to claims made by another account.
The account had claimed, "Jammu, Kashmir & Ladakh are not India's 'integral parts' - the entire region remains a disputed territory under UN resolutions. AJK enjoys semi-autonomous status with its own elected government and holds genuine elections, unlike India's 2019 illegal annexation of already-occupied IIOJK by scrapping Article 370. Calling AJK polls 'cosmetic' while denying Kashmiris self-determination is pure hypocrisy. The only forcible occupation is on the Indian side of the LoC."
Rejecting the assertions, the MEA Fact Check reiterated that Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, including areas under Pakistan's "illegal and forcible occupation", were an inseparable part of India, and described Pakistan's electoral exercise in the region as "cosmetic".
The rebuttal came amid reports of deaths during clashes between security forces and protesters in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, including in the Rawalakot and Mirpur areas.
The protests were organised over demands including the release of detainees, withdrawal of cases against protesters and action on wider grievances related to governance and rights.
Tensions escalated during a 52-day protest movement after talks between the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) and authorities failed on Monday.
The JAAC had set a 1 pm deadline on 27 July for authorities to issue an official notification accepting its demands, warning that thousands of protesters would march from Rawalakot to Muzaffarabad if their demands were not met.
After no agreement was reached, thousands gathered in Rawalakot and began the march. Protesters alleged that Pakistani security forces opened fire during the demonstrations.
At least 14 people were killed and nearly two dozen injured during the violence on Monday evening, eyewitnesses associated with the movement claimed. The figures have not been independently verified.
The JAAC claimed that the number of people killed between 5 June and 28 July had risen to 67, referring to them as "martyrs" and vowing to continue its movement.
Protest leaders in PoJK have accused authorities of manipulating the electoral process, restricting political dissent through arrests and intimidation, and deploying heavy security forces.
The unrest later spread to Mirpur, with several social media accounts alleging that security forces opened fire on civilians during fresh protests.
Amnesty International urged Pakistani authorities to conduct a prompt, independent and transparent investigation into reports of the use of lethal force against protesters in Rawalakot, saying the reported violence was consistent with a "long history of unlawful violence" against protesters in the region.
(With inputs from ANI)