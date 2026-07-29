Jharkhand Police arrest top Maoist Misir Besra, carrying over Rs 1 crore bounty; two aides held

Besra, a Politburo member of the CPI (Maoist), had been absconding for nearly two decades and was among the country's most wanted Maoist leaders. With his arrest, only one Maoist leader carrying a Rs 1 crore bounty Asim Mandal remains at large in Jharkhand.

Police officials described the arrest as a major setback to the Maoist network in the Saranda and Kolhan regions and a significant milestone in the state's anti-Naxal operations.

The three arrested Maoists have been shifted to an undisclosed location, where they are being interrogated by the police, the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and other central agencies.

Investigators are trying to gather information about sophisticated weapons and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) hidden in the forests and identify overground workers (OGWs) who allegedly provided logistical and financial support to the Maoists.

According to police sources, intelligence inputs indicated that Besra and his squad had moved towards Giridih and the Parasnath hills in search of a new hideout after mounting pressure from security forces in Saranda.

Acting on the information, security forces launched Operation Sudarshan, sealed the area and conducted a search operation, leading to the arrests.