16 Maoists, including six with Rs 39 lakh bounty, surrender before Jharkhand Police

In a significant boost to the state's anti-insurgency efforts, sixteen Maoists, including six carrying a combined bounty of Rs 39 lakh, surrendered before the Jharkhand Police on Tuesday, officials said.

Among those who laid down arms was Santosh Mahto alias Basudev Da alias Dilip, a regional committee member of the banned CPI (Maoist), who was wanted in 128 cases and carried a reward of Rs15 lakh on his head, police said.

"Of the 16 Maoists, six were carrying a total bounty of Rs 39 lakh on their heads. Five women members were also part of the group. A regional committee member and a zonal committee member are among them," the officer said.

Two sub-zonal committee members and two area committee functionaries were among those who surrendered, he said.

The surrender of Santosh Mahto, a regional committee member of the banned CPI (Maoist), was one of the big achievements for the Jharkhand Police, the officer said.

"Santosh was wanted in 128 cases registered at various police stations in several districts. He was accused of being involved in an IED blast in a forest under the border police stations of Manoharpur, Chotnagar and Jhariakela on March 1, injuring a jawan of the Cobra battalion," the officer said.