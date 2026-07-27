16 Maoists to surrender at Jharkhand Police Headquarters in Ranchi on July 28

RANCHI: In a breakthrough in the ongoing anti-Maoist campaign, security forces in Jharkhand are set to witness another significant feat as 24 CPI (Maoists) are ready to surrender and join the mainstream.

The group includes 16 Maoists from Jharkhand and eight from neighbouring Chhattisgarh. The mass surrender is scheduled to take place at 11:00 am on Tuesday at the Jharkhand Police Headquarters in Ranchi, in the presence of the Director General of Police (DGP), marking another setback for the banned outfit.

Those returning to the mainstream include Maoists who held significant responsibilities within the organisation. The group comprises one Regional Committee Member (RCM), four Zonal Committee Members (ZCM), three from Jharkhand and one from Chhattisgarh, three Sub-Zonal Committee Members (SZCM), ten Area Committee Members (ACM), six from Jharkhand and four from Chhattisgarh and six active cadres or members.

The surrendering Maoists include RCM Santosh (alias Basudev Da, alias Gandhi), who carried a reward of Rs 15 lakh, along with Chandan Lohra (who carried a reward of Rs 10 lakh) and Anil Turi and Sukhlal Birjia (who carried rewards of Rs 5 lakh each).

Additionally, Sudesh Honhaga (alias Sonaram, alias Sona), who carried a reward of Rs 2 lakh, has also decided to lay down his arms and return to the mainstream.

Other surrendering Maoists include Santosh Manjhi (alias Jagbandhu), Jaykant Munda (alias Gunga, alias Bengali), Rajnath Hansda (alias Guna Hansda), Etwari Manjhi (alias Sonot, alias Sant, alias Shanicharva), Devan Murmu (alias Shanichar), Sumitra Surin, Champa Manjhiain (alias Gudiya; Santhal cadre), Salemi Munda (alias Parul), Munni Surin (alias Murin Surin) and Sita Munda.