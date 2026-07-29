Lok Sabha panel on One Nation One Election gets extension till Winter Session

The joint committee of Parliament examining the One Nation One Election proposal has been granted an extension till the end of the Winter Session to submit its report.

Committee chairman PP Chaudhary moved a resolution on Wednesday seeking an extension of the deadline for submission of the report till the first day of the last week of the Winter Session. The resolution was passed by voice vote in the Lok Sabha.

The 41-member panel is scrutinising the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, which seeks to introduce simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

The committee has been holding nationwide consultations on the proposed implementation of simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha, state assemblies and local bodies by 2029.

The Winter Session of Parliament usually begins in the last week of November and concludes before Christmas.

(With inputs from PTI)