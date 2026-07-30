FIR lodged against Noida woman for 'abusive' remarks against PM Modi during Jantar Mantar protest

A Zero FIR has been lodged at Noida's Expressway police station against a woman for allegedly using abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, police said on Thursday.

The FIR was registered on a complaint filed by Smriti Singh, a resident of Ghaziabad, against Ruchika Singh, a resident of Sector 168 in Noida.

According to the FIR, the complainant alleged that on July 23, the accused used "abusive and objectionable" language against the prime minister at Jantar Mantar, hurting the dignity of the constitutional office and with the intention of spreading hatred and disturbing public peace.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case under Sections 352 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), 353(1) (statements conducing to public mischief) and 356(1) (defamation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), officials said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Manisha Singh confirmed the registration of the case.

"A resident of Ghaziabad lodged an FIR against a resident of Sector 168, Noida, alleging that she used abusive language against the Prime Minister of India at Jantar Mantar. It is a Zero FIR and will be transferred to New Delhi for further investigation," the officer said.