Delhi govt drops cases against CJP protesters, excludes those with criminal backgrounds

The Delhi government on Thursday directed that no further adverse legal action be taken against individuals who participated in the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protest march in the national capital, while excluding those with criminal antecedents from the relief, according to an order issued by the Home Department.

The order said that where arrests or detentions had already been made, the review process and release of those arrested would be undertaken expeditiously.

"Government of NCT of Delhi does not propose to take any further adverse action against the individuals involved in the protests, and the matter shall be treated as closed without any future proceedings on this account," the Home Department said.

It added that no adverse legal action would be taken by any police authority in the National Capital Territory against those who participated in the protests.

The protection, however, "shall not extend to persons having criminal antecedents, as mandated in the recent order of Supreme Court," the order said.

The order comes after Centre had announced that FIRs registered against protesters will be withdrawn as part of an agreement reached with the CJP, which subsequently called off its 36-day protest.