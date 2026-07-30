Delhi govt drops cases against CJP protesters, excludes those with criminal backgrounds

The Delhi government on Thursday directed that no further adverse legal action be taken against individuals who participated in the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protest march in the national capital, while excluding those with criminal antecedents from the relief, according to an order issued by the Home Department.
The order said that where arrests or detentions had already been made, the review process and release of those arrested would be undertaken expeditiously.
"Government of NCT of Delhi does not propose to take any further adverse action against the individuals involved in the protests, and the matter shall be treated as closed without any future proceedings on this account," the Home Department said.
It added that no adverse legal action would be taken by any police authority in the National Capital Territory against those who participated in the protests.
The protection, however, "shall not extend to persons having criminal antecedents, as mandated in the recent order of Supreme Court," the order said.
The order comes after Centre had announced that FIRs registered against protesters will be withdrawn as part of an agreement reached with the CJP, which subsequently called off its 36-day protest.
Notably, Delhi Police has registered 13 FIRs in connection with the violence that broke out during the CJP's 'Chalo Sansad' march on July 20. The police have said they identified more than 2,800 people with criminal antecedents who were present during the protest.
Officials said the identification was carried out using facial recognition systems and high-resolution cameras installed at Jantar Mantar.
The violence erupted during a march from Jantar Mantar towards Parliament in New Delhi district.
Ahead of the protest, Delhi Police had stepped up security across the New Delhi district and other sensitive areas, deploying additional personnel, paramilitary forces, barricades, anti-riot equipment and network jammers.
Police said no permission had been sought for the march towards Parliament and maintained that protesters would not be allowed to enter the high-security zone.
According to police, several thousand protesters attempted to breach barricades at multiple locations, leading to clashes with security personnel.
Police said they used tear gas and baton charges to disperse the crowd after repeated appeals failed, while alleging that protesters pelted stones and damaged public property.
Police said around 200 personnel and more than 65 protesters were injured in the violence, while over 15 vehicles were damaged.
The force also registered an FIR at the Special Cell police station against certain social media handles for allegedly posting derogatory remarks about the prime minister.
Following the clashes, several protesters were detained, though senior police officers later said all those detained had been released.
(With inputs from PTI)