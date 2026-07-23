Delhi Police analyses CCTV, drone footage to identify suspects in CJP protest violence

Delhi Police has begun analysing CCTV footage, drone visuals, mobile phone recordings and other digital evidence as it expands its investigation into the alleged violence during the ongoing CJP protest, a police source said on Thursday.

According to the source, multiple teams have been constituted to examine the footage and identify those allegedly involved in attacks on security personnel and damage to public property.

The move comes as police are trying to determine whether "outsiders" and "habitual offenders" infiltrated the demonstrations and contributed to "the violence that erupted during the agitation" -- beyond those already identified at the protest site.

According to the police source, intelligence inputs received before and during the protests indicated that thousands of people who were not "regular protesters" had reached the demonstration site, raising concerns that anti-social elements could exploit the gathering to trigger violence.

"Several teams have been formed, and teams are now examining whether such persons played a role in incidents of stone-pelting, attacks on security personnel and damage to public property," the source said.

"Multiple police teams are analysing footage captured by CCTV cameras, drones, mobile phones, media organisations and other electronic devices to identify those directly involved in violent acts.

Technical evidence, including digital footage, call detail analysis and other electronic records, is being matched with field intelligence and witness accounts to establish individual roles before further legal action is initiated," he added.

Police are also relying on facial comparison techniques "wherever legally permissible", movement patterns captured on surveillance cameras and digital timelines to reconstruct the sequence of events, the officer said.

"Every individual identified through one piece of evidence is being cross-verified with additional material before investigators attribute a specific role, ensuring that the cases are supported by corroborative evidence," he said.

Police are also focusing on several videos showing persons with masks or faces covered allegedly participating in stone-pelting and violent incidents.

According to the source, identifying such people has become one of the investigation's top priorities, with forensic and technical teams examining footage frame by frame to ascertain their identities and movements before, during and after the clashes.

Police are simultaneously probing an alleged pattern of attacks on police personnel during late evening and night hours.

Police said preliminary findings suggested that some alleged attacks occurred when duty shifts were changing and personnel were either reporting for deployment or returning after completing their assignments.

Officers are now connecting various incidents to determine whether the alleged attacks were coordinated and whether the same groups or people were involved at multiple locations.

Police said investigators are examining whether some assailants "deliberately targeted relatively isolated police personnel" during shift rotations instead of confronting larger deployment units.