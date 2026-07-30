Delhi Police rejects Jantar Mantar closure rumours, probes CJP protest over 'AI-assisted tactics'

Delhi Police on Thursday dismissed social media claims that Jantar Mantar had been closed for protests as "false and misleading", while sources said investigators probing the July 20 violence during the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) "Chalo Sansad" protest were examining whether some demonstrators had used artificial intelligence (AI) tools to prepare for confrontations with security personnel.

In a clarification, Delhi Police said rumours circulating on various social media platforms claiming that protests were no longer allowed at Jantar Mantar were completely baseless and not supported by facts.

Jantar Mantar remains an active and authorised venue for peaceful protests in accordance with the directions of the Supreme Court and the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by Delhi Police in compliance with the court's order, they said.

Under the existing SOP, permission can be granted for a gathering of up to 1,000 people at the protest site, subject to approval by the competent authority, they said.

The clarification comes amid social media posts claiming that the iconic protest venue had been shut for demonstrations.

The police also urged citizens not to believe or circulate unverified information and advised them to rely only on official communications for authentic and accurate updates.