Delhi Police rejects Jantar Mantar closure rumours, probes CJP protest over 'AI-assisted tactics'

Delhi Police on Thursday dismissed social media claims that Jantar Mantar had been closed for protests as "false and misleading", while sources said investigators probing the July 20 violence during the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) "Chalo Sansad" protest were examining whether some demonstrators had used artificial intelligence (AI) tools to prepare for confrontations with security personnel.
In a clarification, Delhi Police said rumours circulating on various social media platforms claiming that protests were no longer allowed at Jantar Mantar were completely baseless and not supported by facts.
Jantar Mantar remains an active and authorised venue for peaceful protests in accordance with the directions of the Supreme Court and the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by Delhi Police in compliance with the court's order, they said.
Under the existing SOP, permission can be granted for a gathering of up to 1,000 people at the protest site, subject to approval by the competent authority, they said.
The clarification comes amid social media posts claiming that the iconic protest venue had been shut for demonstrations.
The police also urged citizens not to believe or circulate unverified information and advised them to rely only on official communications for authentic and accurate updates.
Meanwhile, police sources said the investigation into the July 20 clashes had indicated that some protesters may have used AI tools to search for ways to minimise the effects of tear gas and prepare for confrontations with police.
"The investigation is being carried out through multiple methods. We have reasons to believe that some protesters used AI tools or other generative AI platforms to search for ways to immediately reduce the effects of tear gas, including use of wet jute bags, and to prepare themselves with hard hats, masks and goggles," a police source told PTI.
The source said police were collecting digital and other evidence to substantiate the findings, while also probing the alleged distribution of hard hats, face masks and protective goggles before and during the protest. Investigators have not disclosed the names of any AI platforms allegedly accessed or whether any electronic devices have been forensically examined to establish such searches.
The July 20 protest witnessed clashes between protesters and security personnel at multiple locations, including Parliament Street, Connaught Place and Jantar Mantar, after demonstrators allegedly attempted to breach police barricades.
According to police, more than 200 personnel and over 65 protesters were injured in the clashes, while more than 15 vehicles, including police vehicles, were damaged.
They also said investigators had identified more than 2,800 people with previous criminal records who were present during the protest, and that their role and level of involvement were being examined.
Police said multiple teams were analysing video footage, social media content, electronic evidence and other material collected during the investigation to establish the sequence of events and identify those allegedly involved in planning or participating in acts of violence. The investigation, they added, was continuing from multiple angles.
(With inputs from PTI)