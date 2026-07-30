'How are you keeping unelected minister beyond six months?': SC asks Bihar over Deepak Prakash's continuance

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday questioned the Bihar government over the legal validity of continuing Deepak Prakash as Panchayati Raj Minister despite his not being elected within six months of his appointment, observing, "How are you retaining a minister beyond six months when he is not elected?"

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and comprising two other judges was considering a plea seeking an early hearing of a petition challenging Prakash's reappointment as minister.

"It is a pure legal issue. How are you retaining a minister beyond six months when he is not elected?," the CJI asked.

Referring to Article 164 (4), the bench noted that a non-legislator can hold office only for six months.

The Petitioner, Rakesh Kumar Singh, told the court that on July 15, the state had sought time to file a counter but failed to do so. His lawyer, Sudeep Chandra, submitted that 7 months and 22 days have elapsed since Prakash first took the oath and he continues as minister.

When the court was informed that the matter involved the constitutional validity of the Minister's continuance, the Bench directed that the case be listed for hearing on Tuesday, August 4.

It is to be noted that Prakash was first appointed minister on November 20, 2025, in Nitish Kumar’s cabinet. Following a change in government and Samrat Choudhary becoming CM, he was reappointed on May 7, 2026.