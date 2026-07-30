Indian hockey teams to don saffron jerseys at World Cup, replacing traditional blue

The Indian men's and women's hockey teams will be wearing saffron jerseys instead of blue ones at next month's FIH World Cup in the Netherlands and Belgium, Hockey India said. The World Cup will run from August 15 to 30.

Former hockey captain Viren Rasquinha questioned Hockey India's decision saying the team's identity and legacy have always been associated with the colour blue.

Unveiling the new jersey on its social media pages, Hockey India said the design and colour of the jersey is meant to "tell a story" and carry "India's pride". HI said saffron symbolises courage, sacrifice and victory.

"Inspired by the Indian national flag and the rising sun, it reflects new beginnings," the body stated.

The jersey also has 'Mandala' inspired patterns which celebrate India's cultural heritage. Hockey India said that the deep navy blue accents are inspired by the Ashoka Chakra, which symbolises progress, peace and focus.

HI said the chest graphic is a modern interpretation of the Sudarshan Chakra, symbolising "strength, unity, and momentum."