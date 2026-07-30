Indian hockey teams to don saffron jerseys at World Cup, replacing traditional blue

The Indian men's and women's hockey teams will be wearing saffron jerseys instead of blue ones at next month's FIH World Cup in the Netherlands and Belgium, Hockey India said. The World Cup will run from August 15 to 30.
Former hockey captain Viren Rasquinha questioned Hockey India's decision saying the team's identity and legacy have always been associated with the colour blue.
Unveiling the new jersey on its social media pages, Hockey India said the design and colour of the jersey is meant to "tell a story" and carry "India's pride". HI said saffron symbolises courage, sacrifice and victory.
"Inspired by the Indian national flag and the rising sun, it reflects new beginnings," the body stated.
The jersey also has 'Mandala' inspired patterns which celebrate India's cultural heritage. Hockey India said that the deep navy blue accents are inspired by the Ashoka Chakra, which symbolises progress, peace and focus.
HI said the chest graphic is a modern interpretation of the Sudarshan Chakra, symbolising "strength, unity, and momentum."
There is also a tricolour piping along the shoulders and sides, which "reinforces national pride."
'INDIA' is written on the front of the jersey in stylised 'Devanagari' script to "celebrate linguistic and cultural diversity."
"New jersey design embodies the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat', One India, Supreme India," HI said in the jersey launch video.
Besides saffron, the Indian teams will also have white jerseys in their kits featuring the same new design.
The move to change the colour of the main jersey from blue to saffron was questioned by the Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi.
Priyanka Gandhi said the country's identity was rooted in non-violence, truth and brotherhood, and that these values could not be taken away.
"Whether they change uniforms or try to rewrite history through education policy, no matter what they do. You have seen what the youth of our country think about this. You heard what the young people gathered at Jantar Mantar were saying. This is the voice of the nation," the Congress MP said.
"The struggle for this country's independence was founded on non-violence and truth; the RSS played no part in it. The entire nation knows the reality, and those who didn't are now realising what their true intentions are," the Congress MP added.
She said the Congress had led the freedom movement under the guidance of Mahatma Gandhi and asserted that the country's core values could not be altered.
"The Congress party led that movement under the guidance of Mahatma Gandhi, and the very soul of this country is rooted in non-violence, truth, and brotherhood. No one can take that away--not the RSS, nor anyone else," Priyanka Gandhi said.
"No matter how much they sow division, incite violence, or spread hatred, the country's soul--defined by brotherhood, mutual love, and unity--remains intact; they cannot strip that away," she added.
Former India captain Viren Rasquinha also questioned the Hockey India's decision. "I must say that @TheHockeyIndia has done many good things for. But this is embarrassing. The legacy & identity of the Indian team has always been BLUE. I wore the Blue jersey with pride for many years. Fans want to see our Indian team in blue. What is the logic of orange?," Rasquinha, who is also the CEO of Olympic Gold Quest, wrote on 'X'.
"My simple & humble point is on pride, identity & legacy." But the national federation defended the decision, saying there is nothing wrong in choosing saffron as it is a "part of our tricolour".
Meanwhile, Hockey India has defended its decision, stating that change in national teams' jersey was not a new thing in Indian hockey and has happened in the past as well.
"It may also be noted that changes in jersey colour are not unprecedented in Indian hockey. From time to time, the national team's playing kit colour has been modified as per functional and other requirements," the statement read.
"For instance, during the 2014 FIH Hockey World Cup, the team's jersey colour was changed to yellow and during the 2018 FIH Hockey World Cup the colour was changed to sky blue with a completely different design," it said.
"The present change to saffron was implemented considering both the technical feedback received from the coaches and players and the symbolic value associated with the colour being part of our National Flag," HI added.
(With inputs from PTI, ANI)