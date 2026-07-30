Jharkhand on alert as Gen Z plans Assembly march, hunger strike over JPSC exam row

RANCHI: After staging a succesful protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, Gen Z is now set to intensify its agitation in Ranchi over the alleged irregularities in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) examinations. In view of the proposed protests, all Deputy Commissioners (DCs), Superintendents of Police (SPs) and the Railway Police have been placed on alert.
The protesters have warned of launching an indefinite hunger strike from August 2 if the state government fails to respond positively to their demands.
According to a communication issued by the Special Branch on July 28, the agitation is expected to escalate further, with hundreds of aspirants likely to march to the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly during the Monsoon Session on August 6.
The Special Branch has cautioned that the agitation could intensify if the state government fails to address the protesters' demands. Intelligence inputs indicate that hundreds of aspirants from across Jharkhand are expected to converge in Ranchi to join the movement, while several private coaching institutes are also likely to extend support.
The agitating students alleged that irregularities in the JPSC examinations have persisted for a long time and asserted that a probe by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) alone would not uncover the complete truth. They demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the entire matter, saying only an independent investigation could ensure an impartial probe, bring all facts to light and hold those responsible accountable.
The students also maintained that their agitation is apolitical, emphasising that it is neither in support of nor against any political party, but is solely aimed at seeking a fair and transparent investigation into the alleged examination irregularities.
According to the intelligence report, an indefinite satyagraha has been underway since July 25 outside Bapu Vatika at Morabadi Ground in Ranchi under the banner of the Jharkhand Public Service Commission and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission Candidates Justice Forum.
The protest, led by student leader Dinbandhu Mahato and JLKM leader Devendra Mahato, has been drawing the participation of around 50-60 aspirants. The demonstrators are demanding a comprehensive investigation into the alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations, stringent action against those responsible for corruption, time-bound completion of recruitment processes, and greater transparency in future appointments.
As part of the agitation, the protesters organised a foot march on July 29 from Bapu Vatika to Parmveer Albert Ekka Chowk. During the programme, participants also read out the Preamble to the Constitution and sang the National Anthem.
In view of the anticipated mobilisation, district administrations have been directed to strengthen surveillance, deploy adequate security personnel at sensitive locations, and closely monitor the movement of protesters, particularly those travelling to Ranchi by road and rail, to ensure law and order is maintained during the proposed protest programmes.
Meanwhile, State BJP president and Rajya Sabha MP Aditya Sahu has demanded that the Hemant government dismiss the three JPSC members, register cases against them and put them behind bars. He also reiterated the demand for a CBI investigation into the entire affair.