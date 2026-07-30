Jharkhand on alert as Gen Z plans Assembly march, hunger strike over JPSC exam row

RANCHI: After staging a succesful protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, Gen Z is now set to intensify its agitation in Ranchi over the alleged irregularities in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) examinations. In view of the proposed protests, all Deputy Commissioners (DCs), Superintendents of Police (SPs) and the Railway Police have been placed on alert.

The protesters have warned of launching an indefinite hunger strike from August 2 if the state government fails to respond positively to their demands.

According to a communication issued by the Special Branch on July 28, the agitation is expected to escalate further, with hundreds of aspirants likely to march to the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly during the Monsoon Session on August 6.

The Special Branch has cautioned that the agitation could intensify if the state government fails to address the protesters' demands. Intelligence inputs indicate that hundreds of aspirants from across Jharkhand are expected to converge in Ranchi to join the movement, while several private coaching institutes are also likely to extend support.

The agitating students alleged that irregularities in the JPSC examinations have persisted for a long time and asserted that a probe by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) alone would not uncover the complete truth. They demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the entire matter, saying only an independent investigation could ensure an impartial probe, bring all facts to light and hold those responsible accountable.