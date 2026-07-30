Landslide terror grips Chamoli village; families flee homes as rains batter Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: Several houses were damaged and families forced to seek shelter in a school and other safer locations after a fresh landslide sent huge quantities of debris and boulders tumbling towards Kimana village in Chamoli district’s Jyotirmath block on Thursday.

The incident triggered panic among residents, many of whom spent the night fearing further rockfalls. No loss of life was reported, though debris entered several houses and caused substantial damage.

Sources in the District Disaster Management Office said incessant rain over the past few days had saturated the hillside above the village, making it increasingly unstable.

Large portions of the slope have repeatedly collapsed, sending mud, stones and water falling into the settlement. The landslide also damaged the village temple’s 'bhog mandi', or offering hall, and its protective wall, government sources said.

Residents claimed debris and boulders continued to fall intermittently, keeping the entire village on edge. “We spent the night in fear as stones and debris kept coming down from the hill,” Bhuvan kumar, a villager said.

Residents have urged the administration to provide safe accommodation and relief supplies to affected families and undertake permanent slope-protection measures.

Local officials are monitoring the situation and assessing the damage. People have been advised to remain at safer locations until conditions stabilise.