Landslide terror grips Chamoli village; families flee homes as rains batter Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: Several houses were damaged and families forced to seek shelter in a school and other safer locations after a fresh landslide sent huge quantities of debris and boulders tumbling towards Kimana village in Chamoli district’s Jyotirmath block on Thursday.
The incident triggered panic among residents, many of whom spent the night fearing further rockfalls. No loss of life was reported, though debris entered several houses and caused substantial damage.
Sources in the District Disaster Management Office said incessant rain over the past few days had saturated the hillside above the village, making it increasingly unstable.
Large portions of the slope have repeatedly collapsed, sending mud, stones and water falling into the settlement. The landslide also damaged the village temple’s 'bhog mandi', or offering hall, and its protective wall, government sources said.
Residents claimed debris and boulders continued to fall intermittently, keeping the entire village on edge. “We spent the night in fear as stones and debris kept coming down from the hill,” Bhuvan kumar, a villager said.
Residents have urged the administration to provide safe accommodation and relief supplies to affected families and undertake permanent slope-protection measures.
Local officials are monitoring the situation and assessing the damage. People have been advised to remain at safer locations until conditions stabilise.
Jyotirmath Sub-Divisional Magistrate Chandrashekhar Vashishth told TNIE, "A large volume of debris had descended from the hill above Kimana. Along with the debris, a strong flow of water entered the village. Crops have also reportedly suffered damage,”
Vashishth added, “Two families from the areas worst affected by the landslide and waterlogging have been shifted to safer places. A detailed assessment of the losses is under way.”
"Along with shifting them to the panchayat building, tents have also been dispatched today to arrange alternative accommodation for the affected families," he further said.
Heavy rain also disrupted road connectivity across Chamoli. The Nandprayag–Nandanagar motor road was blocked near Mangroli after massive boulders fell from the hillside, bringing traffic to a standstill on both sides. The Pokhari–Gopeshwar road was also closed following a major landslide before Vishal Tiraha.
The closures caused considerable inconvenience to local residents and travellers, with restoration operations dependent on weather and slope conditions.
The impact of relentless rain in the hills was also felt in the plains. In Haridwar, the normally dry river near the Kharkhari cremation ground suddenly swelled on Thursday. Two cars parked on a causeway in the riverbed were swept away by the powerful current, sparking panic among people gathered for a funeral.
Police rushed to the spot after being alerted and, with considerable difficulty, retrieved the vehicles using an earthmover and a crane.
Officials advised residents and visitors to avoid riverbeds, causeways, unstable slopes and other vulnerable locations as heavy rainfall continued to heighten the risk of flash floods and landslides across the state.