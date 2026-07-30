Minister, Opposition clash on Delhi Police visit to CPIM office to arrest Aishe Ghosh

NEW DELHI: Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha J P Nadda on Wednesday defended the Delhi Police team that entered the CPI(M) office to arrest party leader Aishe Ghosh in connection with the 2021 JNU protest case, describing the action as a “routine” exercise carried out in accordance with the law.

Responding to Opposition protests in the Rajya Sabha, Nadda maintained that the Delhi Police had acted in accordance with the rules. He also said that student activists should be prepared for such situations.

Recalling his own experience, Nadda said he was detained and jailed during the Emergency imposed by the Congress government while he was a student activist. “Such circumstances are a part of a student activist’s journey,” he said.

Nadda made the remarks while responding to allegations raised by the Leader of the Opposition. The House witnessed continuous sloganeering by Opposition members, who demanded the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to make a statement on the alleged police action against students. They also protested the conduct of the Delhi Police.

The matter was first raised by CPI(M) MP John Brittas soon after the laying of listed papers. He alleged that a Delhi Police team in plain clothes had entered the party office to arrest Ghosh.

Supporting the demand, Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that democracy was under threat and criticised the police action.

Amit Shah’s absence

The Opposition renewed its demand for Amit Shah’s presence in the House. During Question Hour, Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury questioned the Home Minister’s absence and was joined by other Opposition leaders.