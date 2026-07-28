CPI(M) alleges Delhi Police entered AKG Bhavan 'forcibly' to arrest SFI leader Aishe Ghosh in 2021 case

NEW DELHI: The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPM) on Tuesday alleged that Delhi Police had "forcibly" entered its headquarters AKG Bhavan in New Delhi to arrest Students’ Federation of India (SFI) leader Aishe Ghosh in connection with a five-year-old case.

The party said the police team arrived at its office in a private vehicle and that one of the personnel was not in uniform. The personnel left without taking any action after Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas questioned them.

The arrival of the police personnel caused confusion at the party office. After the news spread, a team of CPM lawyers, along with party general secretary M A Baby, who was attending a Left parties meeting in the city, and other functionaries rushed to the office. As Parliament is in session, all party MPs and leaders are currently in Delhi.

Baby said the "unscrupulous" attempt to arrest Ghosh, who is also a former president of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), was linked to her role in leading the students' protest against alleged irregularities in the NEET exam, which resulted in the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Meanwhile, a senior police officer said, “An Investigating Officer (IO) visited the location in connection with an old non-bailable warrant (NBM) issued pursuant to court orders. His visit was unrelated to the present matter (NEET protest).”

Condemning the development, Baby said the party would approach the court against the police and the government.

"It is learnt that for the past several days, Ghosh has been continuously followed and surveilled, exposing a blatant campaign of intimidation against student leaders," he added.

The move by the police personnel turned into an argument, with Brittas confronting them for entering the office of a political party without permission. He also alleged that the police personnel were not in uniforms and not wearing name badges.