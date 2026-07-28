CPI(M) alleges Delhi Police entered AKG Bhavan 'forcibly' to arrest SFI leader Aishe Ghosh in 2021 case

NEW DELHI: The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPM) on Tuesday alleged that Delhi Police had "forcibly" entered its headquarters AKG Bhavan in New Delhi to arrest Students’ Federation of India (SFI) leader Aishe Ghosh in connection with a five-year-old case.
The party said the police team arrived at its office in a private vehicle and that one of the personnel was not in uniform. The personnel left without taking any action after Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas questioned them.
The arrival of the police personnel caused confusion at the party office. After the news spread, a team of CPM lawyers, along with party general secretary M A Baby, who was attending a Left parties meeting in the city, and other functionaries rushed to the office. As Parliament is in session, all party MPs and leaders are currently in Delhi.
Baby said the "unscrupulous" attempt to arrest Ghosh, who is also a former president of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), was linked to her role in leading the students' protest against alleged irregularities in the NEET exam, which resulted in the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
Meanwhile, a senior police officer said, “An Investigating Officer (IO) visited the location in connection with an old non-bailable warrant (NBM) issued pursuant to court orders. His visit was unrelated to the present matter (NEET protest).”
Condemning the development, Baby said the party would approach the court against the police and the government.
"It is learnt that for the past several days, Ghosh has been continuously followed and surveilled, exposing a blatant campaign of intimidation against student leaders," he added.
The move by the police personnel turned into an argument, with Brittas confronting them for entering the office of a political party without permission. He also alleged that the police personnel were not in uniforms and not wearing name badges.
"What blatant arrogance!.. Police are arriving to make arrests wearing neither uniforms nor nameplates, and the Delhi Police have barged into a political party office without permission. This hasty action against one of the faces of the students agitation, former JNU Students' Union President and SFI leader @aishe_ghosh is purely retaliation for her leading the historic protest that forced the Central Government to yield. The Central Government is issuing outright threats, declaring that all participants of the Jantar Mantar demonstration will be sent to prison," Brittas posted on X.
However, CPM functionaries said that the police team had come from Barakhamba Road Police Station.
"The police team of three police personnel comprising two women staff had come around 4 pm. Brittas, who happened to be at the party office, confronted them. Meanwhile, party lawyers also reached and after being confronted by the leaders, they apparently talked to their seniors and left thereafter around an hour," said a functionary.
Baby, further criticising the Centre, said Ghosh was being targeted because she was a recognisable figure and one of the prominent faces of the student agitation. He added that the CPM strongly condemned the alleged intimidation and reaffirmed its solidarity with the student movement.
“The illegal attempt by the Delhi Police to enter the CPM Headquarters to arrest Ghosh is a dangerous assault on democratic norms. When Brittas and other comrades forcefully intervened and challenged them, they left without carrying out their illegal attempt.
Such methods have no place in a democracy. The Modi government is using the police to criminalise dissent and silence those raising their voice against injustice instead of answering the legitimate concerns of students… We will resolutely resist every attempt to trample upon democratic rights,” he said.
Responding to the development, the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) also cautioned the government stating that "protest like never before" would be launched if Ghosh is arrested.
"If anything happens to @aishe_ghosh, the government will see a protest like never before. Stop harassing our team. Honour your words," CJP National Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka posted on X.