Parliamentary panel seeks phased restoration of Bangladesh visas, update on Hasina extradition request

NEW DELHI: The parliamentary standing committee on External Affairs has urged the government to progressively restore normal visa operations in Bangladesh, warning that prolonged restrictions could undermine public goodwill and people-to-people ties at a time when bilateral relations remain under strain following last year's political upheaval.

In its Action Taken Report on the Ninth Report titled Future of India-Bangladesh Relationship, tabled in the Lok Sabha on June 30, the committee, chaired by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, expressed concern over the sharp decline in visa issuance after the security situation deteriorated in Bangladesh following the events of August 2024.

The committee said that "reduced visa processing volumes and the security-related disruptions may adversely affect public perception and impede people-to-people engagement, which is vital for fostering bilateral ties." It urged the Ministry of External Affairs, in coordination with security agencies, to "progressively normalise visa operations in Bangladesh as soon as the situation permits."

The committee also recommended the creation of a bilateral consular cooperation mechanism to periodically review visa policy, address grievances and ensure that "legitimate travellers are not subjected to various inconveniences" while maintaining necessary security safeguards.