'They may arrest or kill me': Sheikh Hasina vows to return to Bangladesh in December

Bangladesh's former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has announced that she, alongside other exiled leaders of the Awami League, intends to return to Bangladesh voluntarily around December, despite facing the stark prospect of arrest or death upon her arrival.

In an interview with Reuters, the 78-year-old leader, who moved to India following a student-led uprising that unseated her administration in August 2024, stated that she plans to surrender before the judicial courts upon her return.

She further clarified that there has been no communication with the current authorities in Dhaka concerning the scheduled homecoming.

"They may arrest me on my return, they may even kill me," Sheikh Hasina told the news agency. "Still, I have to go."

Expressing deep concern over the ongoing situation of her political supporters back home, the former Prime Minister emphasised her resolve to face the consequences on her home soil.

"My party leaders and workers are being subjected to tremendous repression. If death comes, I want it to come on my own soil, where my parents are buried and where their blood was shed," she added.