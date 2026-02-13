After landslide victory, BNP pushes India to extradite Sheikh Hasina

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), which secured a sweeping victory in the country’s general elections, on Friday reiterated its demand for the extradition of ousted former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from India to face trial in Bangladesh, according to a PTI report.

Senior BNP leader Salahuddin Ahmed said the party fully supports ongoing diplomatic efforts to bring Hasina back under legal procedures.

"The foreign minister has already persuaded the case for her extradition, and we also support it," Ahmed said.

"We always press for her extradition according to the law. This is between the foreign ministries of the two countries. We also asked the government of India to please send her back to face trial in Bangladesh," he added.

Ahmed’s remarks came shortly after the BNP’s landslide win in Thursday’s general elections the first national vote held since the mass uprising of August 2024 that forced Hasina to flee the country.

Hasina has been living in exile in New Delhi since her removal from power. In November 2025, a special tribunal sentenced her to death in absentia for crimes against humanity linked to the violent suppression of the 2024 uprising.