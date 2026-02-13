Bangladesh elections: PM Modi speaks with BNP's Tarique Rahman, reiterates India’s commitment to bilateral ties

“Delighted to speak with Mr. Tarique Rahman. I congratulated him on the remarkable victory in the Bangladesh elections and conveyed my best wishes and support in his endeavour to fulfil the aspirations of the people of Bangladesh,” PM Modi said, adding that India remains committed to advancing peace and prosperity for both nations.

Earlier, the Prime Minister had extended his congratulations in a separate message, describing the BNP’s performance as a “decisive victory” reflecting the confidence of the Bangladeshi people in Rahman’s leadership.

He said India would continue to support a democratic, progressive and inclusive Bangladesh and looked forward to working together to advance shared development goals.

The parliamentary elections in Bangladesh assume significance as they were held following a prolonged period of political uncertainty and instability after the student-led protests that ended the 15-year rule of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August 2024.

The unrest had also been accompanied by security concerns and reports of attacks on minority communities.