Sheikh Hasina rejects Bangladesh election as ‘voter-less farce’, demands Yunus’s resignation

Former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday issued a strongly worded statement rejecting the national election conducted under the interim administration led by Muhammad Yunus, calling it a “voter-less, illegal and unconstitutional” exercise that was widely boycotted by the people.

The statement, released by the Bangladesh Awami League and shared on the party’s official X handle, expressed gratitude from Hasina, described as the “People’s Leader,” to citizens, including women and minority communities, for what it said was their rejection of a “so-called election” held without the participation of the Awami League.

“Today’s so-called election by Yunus, who seized power illegally and unconstitutionally, was essentially a well-planned farce,” the statement said, alleging that voting rights, democratic values and the spirit of the Constitution were completely disregarded in an election conducted in the absence of the country’s largest political party.