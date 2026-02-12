Counting begins in landmark Bangladesh polls after deadly uprising

DHAKA: Counting began on Thursday in Bangladesh's first election since a deadly 2024 uprising, with powerful political heir Tarique Rahman bullish about defeating an Islamist-led coalition.

Leading prime ministerial hopeful Tarique Rahman, 60, said he was "confident" his Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) -- which was crushed during the 15 years of ousted premier Sheikh Hasina's autocratic rule -- can regain power in the South Asian nation of 170 million people.

However, he faces a stiff challenge from a coalition led by the Muslim-majority country's largest Islamist party, Jamaat-e-Islami.

Election Commission officials reported "a few minor disruptions" but top party leaders on both sides raised fears of threats, with the BNP's Rahman calling on people to vote so that "conspiracies will not succeed".

Jamaat chief Shafiqur Rahman, 67, mounted a disciplined grassroots campaign and, if victorious, the former political prisoner could form the first Islamist-led government in constitutionally secular Bangladesh.

Jamaat, which has campaigned on a platform of justice and ending corruption, senses its biggest opportunity in decades, with party leader Rahman saying it "will do whatever is required" to ensure a fair result.

Polls closed at 4:30 pm (1030 GMT), with the first significant results potentially expected overnight.

More than 300,000 soldiers and police are deployed countrywide, with UN experts warning ahead of voting of "growing intolerance, threats and attacks", and a "tsunami of disinformation".

Like millions of young voters, Shithi Goswami, 21, a student at Dhaka City College, cast her ballot for the first time.

"I hope after everything we went through the last few years, now is the time for something positive," she said.