No 'boat' symbol on ballot for first time in 30 years in Bangladesh's election

DHAKA: For the first time in 30 years, the election symbol of deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina's Awami League's 'boat' symbol has not appeared on the ballot paper in Bangladesh's crucial general election, voting for which is being held on Thursday.

This is the first election since Hasina was ousted after massive nationwide protests in August 2024.

The Interim government banned all party activities of the Awami League on May 12 last year and soon afterwards, the Election Commission suspended the party's registration.

One of the country's oldest political parties, the Awami League, has boycotted parliamentary elections twice in the past. This time, however, it is unable to take part at all, as its registration remains suspended, BDNews24 reported.

The government has said the ban will remain in place until trials at the Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal (BD-ICT) are completed.

As a result, the party's symbol will not feature even on the postal ballots, the report said. However, this is not the first time.

The Awami League boycotted elections in 1988 and again in 1996 amid political movements.

In total, the boat symbol has been absent from the ballot paper in three of Bangladesh's 13 parliamentary elections, it said.