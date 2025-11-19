What ousted leader Sheikh Hasina's death sentence means for Bangladesh

DHAKA: This week's sentencing to death of Bangladesh’s former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on charges of crimes against humanity is seen by her opponents as a chance to move forward for a nation traumatized by the scale of the violent uprising that drove her from power into exile.

Hasina has been in India since Aug. 5 last year, when her 15-year rule ended during the violence that left hundreds of people dead and thousands injured. She has rejected Monday's verdict, calling it “biased and politically motivated.”

Challenges are enormous for Bangladesh’s interim government led by Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Muhammad Yunus, under pressure to hold a credible election in February after decades of rule by either Hasina or her longtime rival. Here's what to know.

A tense election ahead

Bangladesh's new leaders are determined to move the South Asian nation back to democracy through the upcoming election, one they have made sure won't include Hasina and her Awami League party. But emotions remain high.

“The interim government has fully suppressed the Awami League … So the level of polarization is at a fever pitch,” said analyst Michael Kugelman, a senior fellow with the Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada.

The biggest concern is violence involving the election, he said.

“Awami League spoilers may try to disrupt the election with unrest. And with Bangladesh’s police force dealing with serious morale issues, there would be concerns about the state’s capacity to manage the violence,” Kugelman said.

Police in Bangladesh were on the frontlines of the deadly crackdown in 2024 and some in their ranks were killed after protesters attacked police stations. Hasina’s son has warned that the party could try to block the election if the ban on its political activities is not lifted and that only an inclusive election could stabilize the country.