Amid hope laced with anxiety, Bangladesh goes to polls on Thursday for first time after Hasina's exit

DHAKA: Bangladesh heads to the polls on Thursday under an unprecedented political landscape, following the sudden exit of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina after a mass upsurge in August 2024. The election is set to be a unique experience for voters, many of whom are casting ballots for the first time. Alongside electing members of parliament, citizens will also vote in a referendum on constitutional reforms.

The main contest is between the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and the Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami. The newly formed National Citizen Party (NCP), which emerged from the mass movement against Hasina, has joined the race as part of an 11-party alliance with the Jamaat. The BNP, a seasoned political force with past stints in power, was expected to dominate in the absence of the Awami League. However, the Jamaat claims it has built a strong political base and is positioning itself as a formidable challenger.

In previous elections, the Jamaat’s support hovered below 10%, while the BNP secured over 30%. With the Awami League out of the contest, many believed the BNP would secure a comfortable majority. But the Jamaat’s renewed presence has complicated the electoral arithmetic, raising the prospect of a close fight.

The NCP, despite leading the recent movement, has struggled to maintain its earlier momentum. It is contesting just 30 out of 300 parliamentary seats under its alliance with the Jamaat. In total, around 50 parties are participating, including several left-leaning and Islamic groups. Some of these parties are aligned with the Jamaat-NCP alliance, which has also demanded a referendum on the proposed constitutional reforms.