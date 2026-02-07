'Censored, vilified, judged': Pushed to margins, women vanish from Bangladesh's political arena

DHAKA: For more than three decades, Bangladesh was one of the few countries in the world to be led by women, yet there are almost none on the February 12 ballots.

Despite helping to spearhead the uprising that led to this vote, women are poised to be largely excluded from the South Asian country's political arena. Regardless of which parties win next week, the outcome will see Bangladesh governed almost exclusively by men.

"I used to be proud that even though my country is not the most liberal, we still had two women figureheads at the top," first-time voter Ariana Rahman, 20. told AFP.

"Whoever won, the prime minister would be a woman."

Women make up less than four percent of the candidates for this election: just 76 among the 1,981 contestants vying for 300 parliamentary seats. And most of the parties put only men on their tickets.

Women's political representation has always been limited in the conservative South Asian nation. Since independence, the highest number elected was 22 in 2018. But from 1991 until the 2024 revolution, Bangladesh was helmed, represented abroad and politically defined by two women: Sheikh Hasina and Khaleda Zia.

Zia died in December after leading the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) for four decades and serving three terms as premier.

Hasina, the five-time prime minister overthrown in the July 2024 uprising, is hiding in India and sentenced to death in absentia for crimes against humanity.