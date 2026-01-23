'Democracy is now in exile': Ex-Bangladesh PM Hasina blasts Yunus, alleges elections won't be free

NEW DELHI: Ousted Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina alleged on Friday that elections next month would not be free or fair, in her first public speech since being sentenced to death in absentia for crimes against humanity.

Hasina, 78, fled to neighbouring India in August 2024 after a student-led uprising ended her 15-year, iron-fisted rule, and has not been seen in public since. Her speech is likely to further aggravate ties between New Delhi and Dhaka, which have soured since her ouster.

"Bangladesh stands today at the edge of an abyss, a nation battered and bleeding," Hasina said in English during an audio message broadcast to a packed press club in the Indian capital.

"Democracy is now in exile," she said.

In November, Hasina was found guilty by a Dhaka court of incitement, order to kill and inaction to prevent atrocities, and sentenced to be hanged. The activities of her former ruling Awami League, once the country's most popular, have been outlawed.

"Bangladesh must defend and restore the constitution written in the blood of martyrs, reclaim our independence, safeguard our sovereignty, and revive our democracy," Hasina said.