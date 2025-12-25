Sheikh Hasina accuse Yunus-led government of perpetrating 'unspeakable atrocities' against Bangladesh's non-Muslims

Former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday accused the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus of perpetrating "unspeakable atrocities" against non-Muslims in the country.
Hasina, who has been given asylum in India after she fled Bangladesh amid a student-led uprising that ousted her, also accused the current ruling group of seizing power illegally.
In her message on the occasion of Christmas, the 78-year-old Awami League leader accused the Yunus government of interfering with the freedom of people of all religions and communities to practice their own faiths.
"In particular, it is perpetrating unspeakable atrocities against non-Muslims. It has even set horrific precedents such as burning religious minorities to death. I firmly believe that the people of Bangladesh will not allow this dark time to continue any longer," she said.
"On this festive occasion of Christmas, I wish all Christian brothers and sisters happiness, peace, and prosperity... May darkness give way to dawn. May Bangladesh live forever," she said.
Hasina was referring to the lynching of a 25-year-old Hindu garment worker, Dipu Chandra Das, over allegations of blasphemy in the Mymensingh city.
According to the police, Das, a factory worker, was first beaten up by a mob outside the factory over blasphemy allegations and hanged from a tree. The crowd then left the body of the deceased on the side of the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway and set it on fire.
The interim government has condemned the lynching and promised to take responsibility for the victim's family.
However, the killing has sparked widespread protests in India, intensifying diplomatic tensions between the countries.
(With inputs from PTI)