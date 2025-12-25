Sheikh Hasina accuse Yunus-led government of perpetrating 'unspeakable atrocities' against Bangladesh's non-Muslims

Former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday accused the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus of perpetrating "unspeakable atrocities" against non-Muslims in the country.

Hasina, who has been given asylum in India after she fled Bangladesh amid a student-led uprising that ousted her, also accused the current ruling group of seizing power illegally.

In her message on the occasion of Christmas, the 78-year-old Awami League leader accused the Yunus government of interfering with the freedom of people of all religions and communities to practice their own faiths.

"In particular, it is perpetrating unspeakable atrocities against non-Muslims. It has even set horrific precedents such as burning religious minorities to death. I firmly believe that the people of Bangladesh will not allow this dark time to continue any longer," she said.