Bangladesh announces date for first general elections since Sheikh Hasina’s ouster

Bangladesh will hold the general elections on February 12, the country’s Election Commission said on Thursday.

This will be the first general election since Sheikh Hasina was ousted in 2024 after the student-led uprising which ended her 15-year rule in the country.

Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin announced that a national referendum on implementing the ‘July Charter’ will also be held on the same day.

'July Charter’ is a state reform plan drafted in the aftermath of the unrest in 2024.

The referendum will seek public approval for key reforms outlined in the July Charter, including limits on the prime minister’s term, enhanced powers for the president, greater representation of women, expanded fundamental rights, and full judicial independence.

The Charter also seeks to give constitutional recognition to the 2024 uprising that forced former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to flee to India.