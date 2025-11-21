The Bangladesh bungle: Why India must stand by Sheikh Hasina?

On Monday, Bangladesh's former prime minister, Sheikh Hasina Wajed, who once wielded immense power, was sentenced to death for crimes against humanity. This landmark verdict has ignited intense discussions across the region, particularly focusing on the diplomatic tensions between India and Bangladesh. At the heart of the debate is Dhaka's persistent demand for Hasina's extradition from India, where she has sought refuge. The pressing question now is: How long can Delhi continue to resist these calls from its neighbor without straining bilateral relations?

In the latest edition of Global Express, host Neena Gopal delves into this complex geopolitical issue, exploring the implications for South Asian politics. The program examines the historical context of Hasina's rule, her ousting amid widespread protests, and the legal ramifications of the recent sentencing. Gopal brings together expert voices to dissect the potential fallout, including India's strategic interests in maintaining stability in Bangladesh and the broader impact on regional alliances.

Joining the discussion are renowned political commentator Syed Badrul Ahsan, who offers insights from a Bangladeshi perspective; Dr. Smrutti Pattanaik, a research fellow at the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies, providing analysis on defense and foreign policy angles; and Dr. (Capt.) Alok Bansal, director of the Centre for Security and Strategy at the India Foundation, who shares expertise on security dynamics. Their conversation promises a balanced view on whether extradition is inevitable or if diplomatic maneuvers can prevail.