Zia's son, BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman lands in Dhaka ending 17-year exile

DHAKA: Aspiring prime minister and political heavyweight Tarique Rahman was welcomed back to Bangladesh on Thursday by huge crowds of supporters after his 17 years in self-imposed exile.

Rahman, the son of former prime minister Khaleda Zia and heir apparent of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), shook hands with party leaders after touching down at the Dhaka airport.

Accompanied by his wife and daughter, he waved to supporters before ducking into a convoy under tight security, video posted by his party showed.

Since early Thursday, BNP-backers have been gathering in the capital, plastering the streets with banners and festoons bearing images of Rahman.

Patriotic songs blared from loudspeakers while cut-outs depicted Rahman riding a stallion.

Massive crowds of supporters spread through an area about 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) between the airport and a reception venue, where many had stayed overnight. A sea of people also waited at the venue. Rahman’s senior party leaders said earlier they expected “millions.”

Rahman moved to London in 2008 for medical treatment with permission after he was tortured while in custody during a military-backed government that ruled from 2006 to 2008.

Rahman is the acting chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, one of two major political parties in the South Asian nation of more than 170 million people. His return is seen as politically significant ahead of the next election set for Feb. 12 under the current interim government.

The February 12 general elections will be the first polls since ex-premier Sheikh Hasina's exit following a student-led uprising last year.