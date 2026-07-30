PM Modi chairs CCS meeting amid West Asia conflict; reviews energy security, safety of seafarers

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired the fourth special meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) to review the evolving situation arising from the ongoing conflict in West Asia and assess the preparedness of various ministries to mitigate its impact on India.

Such meetings were chaired by the Prime Minister earlier, in March and April.

In an official statement, the government said that Cabinet Secretary TV Somanathan briefed the committee on the geopolitical situation, and outlined measures taken to safeguard the country’s energy security and ensure uninterrupted supplies of petroleum products, including liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and fertilisers.

According to the Cabinet Secretary, the government has diversified sources for LPG procurement, while overall stocks and supplies of major petroleum products remain adequate. “Sufficient availability of crude oil has enabled state-owned refineries to operate at their 100 percent capacity, ensuring continued production of petrol, diesel and other essential fuels,” he said.

According to the statement, the CCS was also informed about steps to reduce dependence on LPG through expansion of piped natural gas (PNG) infrastructure. “The government is accelerating the rollout of the National Gas Grid, augmenting LNG import and regasification capacity, expanding City Gas Distribution networks and fast-tracking pipeline and last-mile connectivity approvals under the Pipeline Infrastructure Order, 2026,” it said, adding that these measures have led to a significant increase in PNG connections across the country.

The meeting also reviewed fertiliser availability ahead of the upcoming Rabi season, with discussions focusing on meeting projected demand and identifying alternative sourcing options.