'Only dialogue and diplomacy can resolve West Asia conflict': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that global conflicts can only be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy, underscoring India's consistent position in favour of peaceful negotiations amid renewed hostilities in West Asia.

Addressing a joint press conference with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Melbourne, Modi said India remains committed to promoting peace, stability and a rules-based international order.

"The resolution of all ongoing conflicts around the world is possible only through dialogue and diplomacy," the Prime Minister said.

His remarks came against the backdrop of a fresh escalation in West Asia, where tensions have intensified following recent military exchanges involving the United States and Iran.

The regional security situation deteriorated after US forces carried out strikes on multiple Iranian military and port facilities. The action followed Iranian attacks on merchant vessels near the Strait of Hormuz, a key global shipping route.

Iran subsequently launched retaliatory strikes targeting Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar, further raising concerns over regional stability and threatening efforts to sustain a fragile ceasefire aimed at containing the conflict in the Persian Gulf.

The latest escalation unfolded hours after US President Donald Trump said that recent Iranian attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz had effectively ended the temporary ceasefire.

(With inputs from ANI)