Punjab's opposition parties turn up heat on 'paper leak'; AAP government trashes charge

The opposition parties have been turning up the heat on the AAP government in Punjab, alleging multiple examination paper leaks in the past four-and-a-half years following the detection of a cheating racket in the pharmacy officers' recruitment examination recently.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, however, has stood his ground, claiming that not even a single exam paper was leaked in the state during the AAP's tenure.

The AAP also claimed that the Congress, SAD and BJP are trying to create a fake narrative to mislead people as they do not have any issue against the Mann government.

The opposition parties are cornering the Mann government in poll-bound Punjab ever since police on July 19 unearthed a cheating racket in the pharmacy officers' recruitment exam, pressing for the resignation of Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains and Health Minister Balbir Singh.

On July 19, Punjab Police dismantled a sophisticated, inter-state cheating racket operating during the pharmacy officers' examination and arrested 10 candidates along with an 11-member gang.

Police detected the use of pen cameras and real-time dictation during the exam.

The investigation revealed that the cheating racket charged desperate candidates sums ranging between Rs 3.5 lakh and Rs 13 lakh to guarantee passing marks.

Nearly 7,000 candidates appeared for 454 pharmacy officer posts across 25 examination centres in Faridkot, Kotkapura and Ferozepur.

The examination was conducted by Baba Farid University of Health Sciences on behalf of the Health and Family Welfare Department.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has issued a notice of motion on a plea seeking cancellation of the exam and also directed that the further selection process would be subject to the outcome of the present petition.