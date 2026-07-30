SC tells Centre to discuss disability act with experts

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Centre to give “threadbare” consideration to suggestions from experts and litigants before finalising rules under Section 40 of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.

A bench comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and KV Viswanathan was hearing a plea filed by Rajiv Raturi seeking appropriate directions and orders for the implementation of accessibility norms for persons with disabilities (PwDs).

“We are of the view that, insofar as the aforesaid is concerned, there should not be any difficulty on the part of the Union in ensuring that the rules are not deficient in any manner and that they subserve the object of the Act in all respects,” the court said.

The bench also directed all the states to ensure that commissioners are appointed in accordance with Section 79 of the RPwD Act within a period of four weeks from today,” it stated.

The court also pointed out that there has been no full-time Chief Commissioner for PwDs since 2019. The secretary in the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) is holding the post as an additional charge.