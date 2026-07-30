India

Supreme Court denies anticipatory bail to ex-minister Karumuri in liquor transport case

Appearing for Rao, his counsel submitted that the former minister had no connection with the scam and sought bail citing health issues.
Former Andhra Pradesh minister Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao
Former Andhra Pradesh minister Karumuri Venkata Nageswara RaoFile photo \ X
Suchitra Kalyan Mohanty
Updated on
1 min read

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to grant anticipatory bail to former Andhra Pradesh minister Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao in the alleged liquor transportation scam in the state. The order of the apex court was a big setback for Rao.

A bench led by CJI Surya Kant along with Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana dismissed Rao’s plea and upheld the Telangana High Court’s decision to deny him relief.

Appearing for Rao, his counsel submitted that the former minister had no connection with the scam and sought bail citing health issues.

The court, however, was not inclined to grant protection from arrest.

Supreme Court
Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao
liquor transport case