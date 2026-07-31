Congress MP K C Venugopal moves privilege notice against Union Minister Jitendra Singh over ‘no firing’ statement

Congress MP and Public Accounts Committee Chairperson K C Venugopal on Friday moved a privilege notice against Union Minister Jitendra Singh, alleging that he misled the Lok Sabha by claiming that no firing had taken place during the recent protests by students.
The notice, submitted under Rule 222 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Lok Sabha, urged Speaker Om Birla to initiate privilege proceedings against Singh and refer the matter to the Committee of Privileges for a detailed examination.
In the notice, Venugopal referred to a statement made by the minister on July 29 while replying to the debate on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026.
During his reply, Singh rejected the Opposition’s allegations of firing on protesters, saying, “It has been repeatedly clarified that no firing took place at all. Tear gas was used. So, when no firing took place at all, the question of giving an order does not arise.”
Venugopal alleged that the minister’s statement was “in direct contradiction to the facts on the ground”. He claimed that firing had allegedly taken place and that a person injured in the incident was still undergoing treatment, with relevant information available in the public domain.
“This statement stands in direct contradiction to the facts on the ground. Contrary to the Hon'ble Minister’s assertions, firing did occur, and the injured person is still under medication, with data available in the public domain.
“By falsely claiming on the floor of the House that no firing took place, the minister knowingly and deliberately provided incorrect information to Parliament and misled the House,” Venugopal said in the notice.
He asserted that misleading Parliament constituted a breach of privilege and contempt of the House, adding that a minister was expected to verify the facts before placing them on record in the country’s supreme legislative body.
“I hereby give notice of a question of privilege under Rule 222 against Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Minister,” Venugopal said, seeking a thorough examination of the minister’s statement and necessary action.