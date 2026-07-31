Congress MP K C Venugopal moves privilege notice against Union Minister Jitendra Singh over ‘no firing’ statement

Congress MP and Public Accounts Committee Chairperson K C Venugopal on Friday moved a privilege notice against Union Minister Jitendra Singh, alleging that he misled the Lok Sabha by claiming that no firing had taken place during the recent protests by students.

The notice, submitted under Rule 222 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Lok Sabha, urged Speaker Om Birla to initiate privilege proceedings against Singh and refer the matter to the Committee of Privileges for a detailed examination.

In the notice, Venugopal referred to a statement made by the minister on July 29 while replying to the debate on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026.

During his reply, Singh rejected the Opposition’s allegations of firing on protesters, saying, “It has been repeatedly clarified that no firing took place at all. Tear gas was used. So, when no firing took place at all, the question of giving an order does not arise.”