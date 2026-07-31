'I want to forgive them': PM Modi says students who abused him should be guided, not punished

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said he was forgiving students who abused him and his late mother during the Jantar Mantar protest, asserting that legal action was not the answer and that the "misguided children" should instead be shown the right path.

PM Modi posted a video message on social media, with the caption, "Abuses never solve anything. Let’s guide the misguided. Let’s work together. Let’s work for Bharat".

Opening with a direct and personal appeal, the prime minister said, "Hi friends today I just feel like talking only to you. What happened at Jantar Mantar has been seen by the country and the world.

Some mischievous children used very vulgar, abusive language.

That does not suit any civilised society. Such words were used.

They abused me; they even abused my late mother. I don’t know how ugly it all was".

PM Modi's video came a day after a zero FIR was registered at Noida's Expressway police station against a woman for allegedly using abusive language against the prime minister during a protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

According to the FIR, the complainant alleged that on July 23, the accused used "abusive and objectionable" language against the prime minister at Jantar Mantar, hurting the dignity of the constitutional office and with the intention of spreading hatred and disturbing public peace.

Seeking to guide young people away from what he described as being misguided and towards contributing to the nation's development, the prime minister said, "But today I want to say that mistakes do happen in childhood. And in childhood, there is also an opportunity to learn from mistakes. And that is what childhood is. And that is why, within society, I can very well understand the anger."

Calling the episode a "cultural shock", the Prime Minister said he wanted to forgive the protesters.

"I want to forgive them; people make mistakes, but this is a cultural shock that our daughters are using such abusive language," he said.