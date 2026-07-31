'That was raging': Trump renews claim of stopping India-Pakistan war with tariff threats

US President Donald Trump on Friday reiterated his claim that India and Pakistan agreed to end their conflict after Washington threatened to impose tariffs if the two countries did not stop fighting, referring to Operation Sindoor last year.

Speaking to reporters at Camp David in Washington, Trump said India and Pakistan were "very angry, and screamed and yelled" when the US threatened tariffs if they did not end their war. He also claimed that 11 planes were shot down during the conflict, an assertion disputed by New Delhi.

Trump repeated his claim that he had stopped eight wars during his presidency and asserted that Russian President Vladimir Putin wanted to make a deal to end the war with Ukraine.

"We ended the India-Pakistan (war). 11 planes were shot down. That was raging. That was good. I used tariffs. I said, 'If you're going to go to war, 250 per cent tariff.' Each of them," Trump said at a media interaction after a televised meeting with his cabinet colleagues.