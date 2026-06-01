CBSE evaluation glitches have jeopardised students’ future: TN MLA Jawahirullah

NAGAPATTINAM: Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK) president and Nagapattinam MLA M H Jawahirullah on Monday said that glitches in CBSE’s newly introduced On Screen Marking (OSM) system had severely affected students’ prospects, and demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and other officials.

In a statement, Jawahirullah said the CBSE introduced the OSM system this year for evaluating Class 12 public examination answer sheets, but the 13,000 answer sheets uploaded through the system were unreadable and had to be evaluated manually later.

Due to this, several students reportedly received low marks and the overall pass percentage declined, causing concern among students and parents, he said.

He further claimed that discrepancies came to light when many students applied for re-totaling, allegedly revealing that answer sheets had not been properly evaluated.