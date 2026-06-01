Centre clears appointment of five new Supreme Court Judges; strength to reach 37

The Union government on Monday appointed five new judges to the Supreme Court, taking the apex court’s working strength to 37, one short of its newly enhanced sanctioned capacity of 38 judges.

According to separate notifications issued by the Union Law Ministry, those elevated to the Supreme Court are senior advocate Venkita Subramani Mohana, Justice Shree Chandrashekhar, Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court, Justice Sheel Nagu, Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva, Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, and Justice Arun Palli, Chief Justice of the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court.

The appointments will take effect once the judges are sworn in and formally assume office.

The Centre last month promulgated an ordinance amending the law to raise the Supreme Court’s sanctioned strength to 38 judges from 34, including the Chief Justice of India. With the increase, the apex court had six vacancies, including two pre-existing posts.

Following Monday’s appointments, only one vacancy remains in the top court.

The five names were recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium on May 27, with the Centre clearing the appointments within four days.

(With inputs from PTI)