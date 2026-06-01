CPI's D Raja slams Centre over fuel prices, alleges failure in managing energy crisis

Communist Party of India (CPI) General Secretary D Raja on Monday launched a strong attack on the Centre, accusing it of failing to effectively manage what he described as an emerging energy crisis in the country.

Speaking to ANI, Raja said rising fuel prices were placing an additional burden on the public and linked the situation to ongoing geopolitical tensions. “Mr. Modi and the Union government have completely failed to address the emerging energy crisis in the country. Fuel prices are increasing every day… This is indeed dependent on the ongoing war crisis,” he said.

Raja also questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Israel, suggesting it had not helped address domestic energy concerns. “But why did Mr. Modi visit Israel?… Israel then allied with the US and launched a war on Iran… Masses are suffering due to the lack of availability of fuel in the country,” he added.

His remarks came on a day when commercial LPG cylinder prices were revised upwards. According to sources, the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi has been increased by Rs 42 to Rs 3,113.50, while in Kolkata it will now cost Rs 3,255.50. The revised rates came into effect on Monday. Prices of 5-kg free trade LPG cylinders have also gone up by Rs 11, taking the cost in Delhi to Rs 821.50. Domestic LPG cylinder prices, however, remain unchanged.