Myanmar assures its territory will not be used for activities threatening India’s security

NEW DELHI: President U Min Aung Hlaing has assured India that Myanmar’s territory will not be allowed to be used for activities that threaten India’s security, marking a key outcome of his first official visit to India since assuming office earlier this year.

The assurance came during wide-ranging talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where the two leaders reviewed bilateral ties and discussed cooperation in trade, connectivity, border management, defence, technology, energy, infrastructure and critical minerals, including rare earths.

Myanmar is the only ASEAN nation that shares a land border with India, making security and connectivity central pillars of the relationship. “Had a productive meeting with President U Min Aung Hlaing of Myanmar. We in India are honoured that he has chosen India for his first foreign visit as President.. We reviewed the full range of India-Myanmar relations. Myanmar is vital to India’s policies of ‘Neighbourhood First’, ‘Act East’ and Indo-Pacific,” Modi said.

Briefing the media after the talks, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said both sides reaffirmed their commitment to sovereignty and territorial integrity and agreed on the need to prevent the misuse of territory for activities hostile to either country.

“The President of Myanmar, in particular, reiterated the assurance that Myanmar’s territory would not be permitted to be used against India’s security interests,” Misri said.

The commitment comes amid India’s long-standing concerns over insurgent groups operating along the India-Myanmar border and growing transnational security challenges in the region. Security cooperation extended beyond traditional concerns.