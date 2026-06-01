Myanmar assures its territory will not be used for activities threatening India’s security

NEW DELHI: President U Min Aung Hlaing has assured India that Myanmar’s territory will not be allowed to be used for activities that threaten India’s security, marking a key outcome of his first official visit to India since assuming office earlier this year.
The assurance came during wide-ranging talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where the two leaders reviewed bilateral ties and discussed cooperation in trade, connectivity, border management, defence, technology, energy, infrastructure and critical minerals, including rare earths.
Myanmar is the only ASEAN nation that shares a land border with India, making security and connectivity central pillars of the relationship. “Had a productive meeting with President U Min Aung Hlaing of Myanmar. We in India are honoured that he has chosen India for his first foreign visit as President.. We reviewed the full range of India-Myanmar relations. Myanmar is vital to India’s policies of ‘Neighbourhood First’, ‘Act East’ and Indo-Pacific,” Modi said.
Briefing the media after the talks, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said both sides reaffirmed their commitment to sovereignty and territorial integrity and agreed on the need to prevent the misuse of territory for activities hostile to either country.
“The President of Myanmar, in particular, reiterated the assurance that Myanmar’s territory would not be permitted to be used against India’s security interests,” Misri said.
The commitment comes amid India’s long-standing concerns over insurgent groups operating along the India-Myanmar border and growing transnational security challenges in the region. Security cooperation extended beyond traditional concerns.
Misri said India and Myanmar have worked closely to dismantle cybercrime networks operating in border regions. Over the last 18 months, India has repatriated 2,411 Indian nationals trapped in cyber scam compounds in Myanmar, while efforts are underway to bring back another 150 individuals.
Misri also defended New Delhi’s continued engagement with Myanmar, describing dialogue as a strategic necessity. “India’s policy is sustained dialogue with Myanmar as a neighbour. Disengagement doesn’t give any results; it only produces a vacuum that others go on to fill, to our detriment,” he said.
The visit highlighted Myanmar’s importance to India’s Neighbourhood First, Act East, and MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions) policies.
Modi underlined that stronger connectivity would create new economic opportunities and reaffirmed India’s commitment to key infrastructure projects, including the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project and the India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highway.
The two sides also agreed to expand trade and investment cooperation. Bilateral trade currently stands at over USD 2 billion, with Indian exports exceeding USD 600 million and Myanmar’s exports to India crossing USD 1.5 billion.
Both countries welcomed the growing use of the Rupee-Kyat settlement mechanism, launched in 2024, to facilitate cross-border trade.
During the discussions, President Hlaing also extended an invitation to Prime Minister Modi to visit Myanmar.
Key outcomes from Myanmar President Hlaing's India visit
President Aung Hlaing held talks with PM Modi and met President Droupadi Murmu, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and NSA Ajit Doval.
Security Assurance: Myanmar reiterated that its territory will not be allowed to be used against India’s security interests. Both sides agreed to strengthen defence, security and border management cooperation.
Support for Myanmar: India reaffirmed support for Myanmar’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and backed Myanmar-led efforts towards peace, stability, national reconciliation and socio-economic development.
Trade and Investment boost: In Agro-processing, Petroleum and energy and mining
India announced an increase in Mekong-Ganga ICCR scholarships for Myanmar students from 36 to 100 annually starting 2026.