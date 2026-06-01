Tharoor questions need for full Vande Mataram rendition at official events, calls practice 'unnecessary'

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Monday questioned the need to play all five verses of Vande Mataram at the beginning and end of official events, describing the practice as “unnecessary and burdensome” for audiences.

Speaking to reporters amid a controversy over the singing of the national song in Kerala, Tharoor said that while the song is widely respected, mandating its full version at every function was difficult to justify.

“Vande Mataram is the national song and we stand up in respect when it is sung. The first verse, or the first couple of verses, is something most people know by heart,” he said.

Tharoor noted that traditionally the song was sung once at the start of an event, while the national anthem was played separately, often at the end.

“Now they want all five verses to be sung at the beginning of every event and again at the end. I think that is an unnecessary imposition,” the Congress Working Committee member told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram.