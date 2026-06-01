Uttarakhand's Haldwani forest division launches AI initiative to protect rare bird habitats

DEHRADUN: The Haldwani Forest Division in Uttarakhand has integrated advanced wildlife acoustic recorders and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to conduct a high-precision assessment of the region’s avian biodiversity.

In a first-of-its-kind project, the Uttarakhand Forest Department will use sound recorders and machine learning to protect wildlife across the state.

"Under this initiative, automated wildlife acoustic recorders are being deployed in forest areas to continuously capture natural sounds and bird calls from the environment," explained Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Kundan Kumar.

"These devices operate round-the-clock with minimal human disturbance. Since every bird species possesses unique vocal signatures, the audio data can be processed using AI software to identify species and assess their activity levels with unprecedented accuracy."

The project relies on sophisticated Machine Learning and Deep Learning algorithms, which allow researchers to analyze thousands of hours of acoustic data in a fraction of the time required by manual surveys.

"The system helps us estimate species presence and relative abundance, understand complex activity patterns, and generate valuable scientific insights regarding habitat health," DFO Kumar told TNIE.

Situated at the critical interface where the Himalayan foothills meet the Terai ecosystem, the Haldwani Forest Division is globally recognized as a premier bird habitat. It serves as a sanctuary for a vast array of resident and migratory species, including rare and conservation-significant birds.