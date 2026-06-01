Uttarakhand's Haldwani forest division launches AI initiative to protect rare bird habitats

DEHRADUN: The Haldwani Forest Division in Uttarakhand has integrated advanced wildlife acoustic recorders and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to conduct a high-precision assessment of the region’s avian biodiversity.
In a first-of-its-kind project, the Uttarakhand Forest Department will use sound recorders and machine learning to protect wildlife across the state.
"Under this initiative, automated wildlife acoustic recorders are being deployed in forest areas to continuously capture natural sounds and bird calls from the environment," explained Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Kundan Kumar.
"These devices operate round-the-clock with minimal human disturbance. Since every bird species possesses unique vocal signatures, the audio data can be processed using AI software to identify species and assess their activity levels with unprecedented accuracy."
The project relies on sophisticated Machine Learning and Deep Learning algorithms, which allow researchers to analyze thousands of hours of acoustic data in a fraction of the time required by manual surveys.
"The system helps us estimate species presence and relative abundance, understand complex activity patterns, and generate valuable scientific insights regarding habitat health," DFO Kumar told TNIE.
Situated at the critical interface where the Himalayan foothills meet the Terai ecosystem, the Haldwani Forest Division is globally recognized as a premier bird habitat. It serves as a sanctuary for a vast array of resident and migratory species, including rare and conservation-significant birds.
The division’s ecological importance was underscored in December 2025, when a bird census yielded a landmark discovery: the Black Baza, recorded for the first time in the state.
Furthermore, the forest remains the exclusive haunt in Uttarakhand for the Red-headed Trogon, one of India’s most charismatic avian residents. To build upon these discoveries, forest authorities are now turning to technology to deepen their understanding of these habitats.
A primary advantage of this digital transition is its efficacy in monitoring nocturnal bird species. Traditional surveys often struggle to document owls, nightjars, and other creatures that operate under the cover of darkness.
By capturing these distinct vocalizations throughout the night, the technology provides a comprehensive look at the ecosystem that human observers often miss.
"Beyond mere identification, this technology offers critical strategic advantages," explained DFO Kundan Kumar. "Unlike conventional surveys, these acoustic recorders provide 24/7 monitoring without human intrusion, preserving the sanctity of wildlife habitats."
Kumar noted that the initiative enables long-term biodiversity data collection, which is essential for tracking population trends, migration patterns, and breeding behaviors.
By generating such granular insights, the department can better assess how species respond to evolving environmental pressures, ensuring more effective, data-driven conservation strategies for the region.